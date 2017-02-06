Georgia Supreme Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Mother and Father

The Supreme Court of Georgia has unanimously upheld the convictions and life prison sentences given to a husband and wife for the murder, physical abuse, and medical neglect of their 6-year-old adopted son.

On Christmas Eve, 2009, Jami Lea Jones called 911 to report that her little boy, Colin, was having trouble breathing. Colin and his younger brother had lived with the Joneses and their other children for just over a year, and the couple had adopted Colin in April 2009. When first responders arrived at the family’s Loganville home in Walton County, they found the boy and his father, Louis David Jones, in the bathroom. Colin, who was lying on the floor, had blood coming from his mouth and was unresponsive. Bruises of varying colors covered his body from his head “all the way to the bottom of his feet.” His parents told paramedics that he “falls a lot,” that he had not been eating and that he was “throwing up a lot.” Paramedics rushed Colin to the Walton County Regional Medical Center where Dr. Howard Stirne found the child in a deep coma and barely able to breathe. Believing Colin had a bacterial infection, he started intravenous antibiotics. When he proceeded to intubate Colin, he noticed the boy was missing his two front teeth, which concerned him. The doctor also noted that Colin’s entire lower extremities were massively swollen and the tissue was like a sponge. The doctor determined that most of the bruising would have had to come from blunt force trauma, being struck repeatedly over a period of time. Stirne asked Mrs. Jones how the boy had been injured, and she admitted she had struck his penis with a spoon “because the child had wet the bed,” according to briefs filed in the case. She also told him that due to Colin’s diarrhea, she had duct taped a diaper to his waist “for prolonged periods of time so he wouldn’t have leakage.” Doctors determined that Colin had been beaten, had a “very severe” brain injury, was malnourished, and was suffering from E. coli meningitis, a severe bacterial infection. Stirne believed that the broken skin from injuries to his genitals made him “a hundred percent more susceptible” to infection from E. coli bacteria that is prevalent in human feces. In 32 years of practicing medicine, Stirne said he had only seen one other child as badly abused as Colin. Later that day, the little boy was airlifted to Egleston children’s hospital in Atlanta, where he was placed on a breathing machine and a drain was placed in his head to siphon away excess fluid and alleviate the pressure on his brain. Among the many wounds the Egleston physicians found was a dead leg muscle that would have prevented Colin from being able to walk and play, as well as injuries to his torso, buttocks, inner thigh, and especially his neck, ears, cheeks and genitals. Like Stirne, the Egleston physician characterized Colin’s condition as “extreme” and said he was suffering from an “overwhelming infection” from the E. coli bacteria that had gotten into his bloodstream and entered his brain. The physician said it appeared as though Colin was a victim of “significant physical abuse” and had been “medically neglected over time because he had been losing weight over a substantial period and was rather thin.” Despite doctors’ efforts, Colin died four days later without ever regaining consciousness.

The medical examiner determined that Colin died from an infection that affected his entire body and that multiple blunt force traumas “absolutely” contributed to his death because they allowed E. coli bacteria to enter his body and because they lessened his ability to fight the infection. The medical examiner also found neglect to be a cause of death given that Colin’s injuries would have been “very obvious” for days and weeks prior to his death.

In pre-trial statements, Jami and Louis Jones both admitted that they regularly “whooped” Colin for his misbehavior. They claimed that since he had come to live with them, he displayed extreme misbehavior that they were trying to correct. They also said that his lack of nourishment was due to the fact that he refused to eat. His mother said Colin refused to eat as “a way to defy me,” and that she had not taken him to the hospital for his weight loss because she thought that he was “just being stubborn.” They maintained this defense at trial, arguing that they were always legally disciplining the child.

But the jury rejected their defense, and following a joint trial in September 2013, both Jami Lea and Louis David Jones were found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and two counts of cruelty to children and sentenced to life in prison. The couple then appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court.

“We conclude that the evidence adduced at trial was legally sufficient to authorize a rational trier of fact to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Jami and Louis were not being truthful when they provided their pretrial statements and that they were guilty of malice murder,” Justice Keith Blackwell writes for the Court in today’s opinion.

In their appeal, both Jami and Louis claimed they were denied effective legal assistance at their trial, in violation of their constitutional rights. In addition, Jami argued the trial judge erred by failing to instruct the jury about certain evidence.

But in today’s opinion, the high court has rejected their arguments. “Judgments affirmed,” the opinion says. “All the Justices concur.