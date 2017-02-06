Georgia Man Serves 24 Years in Prison Has Sentence Thrown Out

A man who has already served more than 24 years of a life sentence with no chance for parole has had that sentence thrown out with a decision today by the Georgia Supreme Court.

Under today’s unanimous decision, written by Justice Carol Hunstein, the case of Guy Lawson Philmore, who was convicted in Glynn County for the 1990 murder of a man he stabbed to death during an attempted robbery, must be returned to the trial court for resentencing. At the time he was sentenced, life-without-parole was not an available sentencing option in his case.

According to the facts at trial, Philmore – now in his 60s – was a drug dealer operating at an intersection in Brunswick on the nights of July 25 and 26. Jimmy David Hearn, a crack cocaine addict, came to the intersection by taxi with bags of marijuana, which he proceeded to either sell or trade for drugs. As Hearn was exchanging his largest bag with another man for crack, Philmore approached and demanded Hearn give him the marijuana. Hearn refused, Philmore pulled out a knife, Hearn punched Philmore and knocked him to the ground, then Philmore got back up and began stabbing Hearn repeatedly. Hearn died from a stab wound to his heart. Philmore had previously been convicted of three felonies – possession of heroin, sale of heroin, and armed robbery.

In 1991, Philmore was convicted of felony murder and sentenced to life without parole under the state’s recidivist statute. In 1993, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld his convictions and sentences. At the time Philmore was convicted and sentenced, Georgia’s former recidivist statute (Georgia Code § 17-10-7 (b)), stated that anyone already convicted of three felonies who committed another felony, “other than a capital felony,” must “serve the maximum time provided in the sentence of the judge based upon such conviction and shall not be eligible for parole until the maximum sentence has been served.” Murder is a “capital felony,” and under the Georgia Supreme Court’s 2003 opinion in Funderburk v. State, the sentencing provisions of § 17-10-7 (b) did not apply to murder because it was a capital felony. Therefore, the statute in effect at the time Philmore was sentenced did not apply to him. In December 2016, Philmore, representing himself “pro se,” filed a motion to modify his sentence, alleging that his life-without-parole sentence was void under Funderburk. The trial court denied his motion, and Philmore then appealed to the state Supreme Court. State prosecutors filed a brief agreeing with Philmore, stating that the “trial court erred in sentencing Philmore to life without parole in a capital case based upon the provisions of § 17-10-7” as they existed in 1991.

In today’s 2-page opinion, “we agree that, based upon the language of the 1991 version of the recidivist statute and our holding in Funderburk, Appellant’s sentence is void. Therefore, Appellant’s [i.e. Philmore’s] life-without-the-possibility-of-parole sentence must be vacated. We further reverse the trial court’s denial of Appellant’s motion to modify and remand to the trial court with direction to enter a legal sentence.” That legal sentence may not include life without parole.