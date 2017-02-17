Georgia Inmate Stabbed and Killed by Fellow Inmate

An inmate at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Georgia was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another inmate Thursday. Reports stated that corrections officers found Grant Mickens, 35, in the prison yard with multiple stab wounds to his back, chest and arms just before 10 AM Thursday.

Mickens was taken to the facility’s health care unit for emergency treatment where he succumbed to his injuries at 9:50 a.m.

Inmate Demetric Horsley, 31, was detained as a suspect in the inmate’s death. A makeshift knife used in the stabbing was recovered and Horsley will be charged with capital murder. He is currently serving a life sentence on a 2005 murder conviction out of Mobile County.

Mickens was serving a 22-year sentence for a 2002 first-degree robbery conviction in Shelby County.