Georgia DOT continues guardrail repairs in Bartow, Gordon and Catoosa

Georgia DOT Maintenance crews continue today their work on repairing the guardrail along Interstate 75 in Bartow, Gordon and Catoosa counties. Work will proceed daily Tuesday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

It is Georgia DOT position that guardrail maintenance and repair are essential to keeping our roadways safe for the traveling public. Our maintenance workers do their best to keep track of the damage to guardrails and make repairs as quickly as possible in order to preserve road safety.