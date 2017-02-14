GDOT begins roadway crack sealing in Chattooga County

Georgia DOT maintenance crew will begin today its work on sealing the cracks on the surface of State Route (SR) 100 in Chattooga County. Work will proceed daily Tuesday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Pavement expands and contracts with seasonal temperature changes. This movement can and does cause the surface of the roadway to crack, allowing water to seep into the road bed. Water is the most destructive element to pavement and it has to be prevented from entering the roadway base and sub–base. Sealing the cracks with a flexible rubberized asphalt that bonds to the crack walls and moves with the pavement prevents water intrusion. As part of Georgia DOT pavement management/maintenance system, crack sealing helps to reduce pavement deterioration by restricting water penetration into underlying base and sub–base layers. This restriction helps to maintain pavement structural capacity and limits future degradation. Sealing cracks and joints in pavements thus extends the service life of the roadway surface and pavement.