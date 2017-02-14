GDOL to help the Georgia Department of Public Safety recruit in Rome

The recruitment will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the career center located at 462 Riverside Parkway N.E. in Rome.

All applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED).

Salaries will be discussed with the applicants during the interview process.

All applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately and have no visible tattoos to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the recruitment, contact GDOL Rome Career Center at (706) 295-6051. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.