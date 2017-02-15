GDOL to help McDonald’s recruit in Cedartown

The recruitment will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 1-5 p.m. at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 328 North Main St. in Cedartown. GDOL staff will be on site to assist applicants.

The employer is recruiting food services workers, along with food management and janitor/maintenance positions.

Applicants are required to have a high school diploma or a General Education Diploma (GED).

Salaries will begin at $7.25 an hour.

All applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the GDOL Cedartown Career Center at (770) 749-2213. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.