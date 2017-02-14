GBI Investigating Human Remains Found in Atkinson County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Douglas Regional Office was requested late last week to assist the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office with the recovery of human remains. A civilian reported finding the remains near a residence on Charlie Harper Road in Willacoochee.

The remains have not been identified and a cause of death is presently undetermined. The remains will be sent to the GBI’s crime lab for examination.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 422-3611 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.