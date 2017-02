A Gaylesville man has been arrested in connection with the theft of several kayaks occurring over a month ago.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver on Monday investigators arrested 32 year-old, Dusty R. Cavin in connection with the case. The stolen property was recovered.

Cavin was charged with first degree theft of property and third degree forgery in a separate crime involving checks. Cavin is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting bond.

WEIS Radio