Gas Prices See a Slow Decline over Last Week

According to AAA, motorists continue to see a slow decline in the price at the gas pump. The Auto Club Group reports that the national average price for regular unleaded was $2.270 on Monday, fractions of a penny less than a week ago, nine cents less than a month ago and 51 cents more per gallon year-over-year.

AAA Spokesman Josh Carrasco states, “Increased domestic oil production and low seasonal demand continue to push gas prices lower. Oil and gas inventories are above-average for this time of year, which should continue to keep downward pressure on pump prices in the short-term.”

In Georgia, gas prices rose slightly on Friday to snap a 23-day streak of declines. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.18 on Monday, fractions of a cent higher than a week ago, eight cents lower than a month ago and 46 cents more than last year.

Prices in Alabama averaged $2.05, in Tennessee $2.06, South Carolina $2.03 and $2.28 in Florida.