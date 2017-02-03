Former DeKalb County Board of Education employee charged with sex crime

On February 3, 2017 the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Billy Carl Jones, 42, of Fyffe for charges involving a student. Jones was an employee of the DeKalb County Board of Education at the time of the allegations. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office were notified in December of possible allegations involving Jones and a student. Evidence was turned over to the Grand Jury who returned an indictment including two counts of school employee engaging in sexual act with student, and one count of school employee soliciting a sexual act with student. Jones was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and released on a $60,000 bond.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris states “I would like to thank our investigators as well as the investigators with the District Attorney’s office, Fyffe Police Department, the DeKalb County Board of Education, the Department of Human Resources, and the Children’s Advocacy Center for their hard work and dedication to this case.”