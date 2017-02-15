Floyd County Police Promites Pledger to Sergeant

The Floyd County Police Department is pleased to announce the Promotion of Misty Pledger to the Rank of Sergeant effective immediately.

Sergeant Pledger joined the Floyd County Police Department in July 2012. Sgt. Pledger’s most recent assignment was as an Investigator with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division where she led numerous successful investigations and was regarded as an excellent team member.

Sergeant Pledger has served the United States of America for 6 years as a member of the United States Army having earned the Rank of E4 Specialist and currently serves in the Army Reserve.

Sergeant Pledger’s new assignment will be in the Uniform Patrol Division as a shift supervisor.