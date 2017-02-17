Former Floyd County Jail Inmate Incites Gang Riot, Charged

Robert Austin Miller, 25 of Canton, a former inmate at the Floyd County Jail was shipped back to Rome on Thursday to face gang and rioting charges that stem from an incident that occurred last October.

Reports stated that Miller punched another inmate in the face while being involved in gang activity after the inmate allegedly refused to join the gang he was affiliated with.

Miller is charged with battery, riot in a penal institution, and participating in gang activity.

Miller has been housed at the Floyd County Jail since June 24th on a hold from Gilmer County.