Deputy Charged with Child Molestation in Bartow County

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Whitfield County Deputy Sheriff on Bartow County warrants Thursday. According to reports Justin Litzenberg, 23 of Dalton, was charged with child molestation, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children. Reports added that the molestation occurred in 2016.

Litzenberg has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for the past two-and-a-half years. He was placed on administrative leave without pay after his arrest.

He was taken back to Bartow County by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to face the charges.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office will initiate an administrative investigation on the circumstances surrounding his arrest.