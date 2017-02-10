Denny Maxwell, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017, in a local hospital following an extended illness.

Mr. Maxwell was born in Atlanta, GA on March 24, 1945, son of the late Edgar H. Maxwell and the late Mamie Phillips Maxwell. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School and prior to his retirement, he was an employee of Central Electric and a member of the Local #613 I. B. E. W. He was a Christian, and a hard worker that loved his family, NASCAR, and Fox News. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Maxwell, and by his mother-in-law, Floy Wright. Mr. Maxwell received a second chance at life kidney transplant in January of 1997.

Survivors include the love of his life, Jeanne Wright Maxwell, to whom he was married on May 26, 1984; a son, Todd Maxwell, and his wife, Sue Ann, Silver Creek; a daughter, Tracy Maxwell, and her husband, Mike, Lindale; a sister, Linda Shumaker, and her husband, Terry, Chattanooga, TN; 3 brothers, Wayne Maxwell, Lindale, Charles Maxwell, Cumming, and Richard Maxwell, Silver Creek; sister-in-law, Rita Maxwell, Phoenix, AZ; brothers-in-law, Michael and Shirley Wright, and Terry and Louise Wright, all of Calhoun; granddaughters, Bryce Singleton, Kayla Clough, and Karly Maxwell; great grandchildren, Gage and Isabelle Clough; several nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, “Bitty Boy”.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Josh James officiating. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery in Calhoun.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

All pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30pm and are as follows: Active: Joe Looney, Burt Wright, Brian Ruddell, Richie Wright, Kevin Blythe, and Brent Shumaker; Honorary: Cindy & Paul Shumpert, Jeff Storey, Deborah Manning, Wannetta Mayhew, Sherry Lusk, Bobby Bishop, Joy & Jett Puckett, Steve Peek, Peter Santa Maria and members of the Local #613 I. B. E. W.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Greg Rogers and staff and the U. A. B. Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Clinic Doctors and staff.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions in his name may be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation, P. O. Box 12505, Birmingham, AL 35202 or to ALKidney.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.