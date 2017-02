Floyd County Police have charged a 17 year-old Darlington student with aggravated sexual battery. Ezekwesiri Noble Okparanta has been accused of assaulting an underage female student in the bathroom at the school on Sunday.

Reports stated that the victim told a friend, who went to a school counselor, what happened. The victim was then taken to Floyd Medical Center.

Okparanta turned himself in on Monday and was charged with felony aggravated sexual battery.