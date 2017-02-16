Dalton Man Booked into Floyd County Jail on Murder and Robbery Charges

John Henry Wetherington Jr, 27 of Dalton, was extradited from Arizona to the Floyd County Jail this week to face burglary and murder charges.

Reports said that Wetherington is charged with the murder of Chattooga County resident Nicholas Shropshire back on April 8, 2015 in Floyd County.

Police said that the suspects met Shropshire for a drug transaction and during the deal they robbed and beat him before leaving his body on side of the road. He was alive when emergency responders arrived but died later at a local hospital.

Police added that the suspects stole $1,500.

Hunter was found in Whitfield County and arrested back on April 29 before being extradited back to Floyd County.

Weathington will also be extradited back to Floyd County.

Hunter is also being held on felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and riot in a penal institution last May.