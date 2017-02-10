Dallas Teeb Charged with Shooting Death of Cartersville Man

An 18 year-old Dallas, Georgia man, Jordan Holt, has been charged with the shooting death of a 28 year-old Cartersville man, identified as Justin McKenzie.

Reports stated that McKenzie was shot Wednesday at a home on Mt. Tabor Church Road during a domestic dispute.

Deputies said that when they arrived on scene they located a passenger car directly across the street from 3805 Mt. Tabor Church Road which had crashed through a fence and came to rest against a tree.

When Deputies checked the car, they immediately discovered McKenzie dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Once Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene, they began speaking to the witnesses and other parties involved about the incident.

Holt was quickly identified as the shooter. According to Holt there was a history of domestic violence between him and McKenzie over the course of the last year. McKenzie was the ex-boyfriend of Holt’s mother. At this point, Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

Holt has been arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct with more charges possible in the future.