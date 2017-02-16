UpdatE: Police Searching for Suspect After Fatal Hit and Run on Hwy 20

Cartersville police has asked the community for help in locating the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night near the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 411 in Cartersville.

Reports stated that the man that was killed was a 58 year-old white male.

Police said that the vehicle that killed the man may have been an SUV and likely has front end damage.

Any information on this please contact the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-2526.

Previous:

Shortly after 9:00pm Wednesday night Bartow County EMS responded to a male subject struck by a vehicle on HWY 20 near HWY 411. Upon EMS arrival the crew quickly assessed the male. The Coroner was notified to be enroute to the scene.

Check back later for more information.