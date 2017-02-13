Coosa Middle teacher runs for cross country funding

Long distance runners condition themselves to block out the numbers as the miles roll by but for Dustin Little each mile is a dollar sign. Distance is dollars for Little because he uses his competitive running to earn money for Coosa Middle’s cross country program. Little is a teacher and cross country coach at Coosa Middle and his love for running is paying off for his running program. “When I registered for a recent race, I came up with the idea of my running helping to give back to the program I was once a part of as a student and athlete at Coosa,” Little said.

Little was registering for the Oak Mountain 50K race in Pelham Alabama scheduled for March 19 when the fundraising idea hit him. The community can pledge sponsor money per mile Little will run in the ultramarathon. All funds will go to the Coosa Middle School cross country team. “I figured why not raise a little money while I run,” said Little. “This will help me give back to the Coosa program that has been such a big part of my life as a runner.”

Little typically runs 40 to 50 miles each week preparing for a race. “I usually get up at 4:30 a.m. and run before school,” stated Little. “Generally, I will run 6 to 10 miles on weekdays and I will take a long run on Saturday.” Oak Mountain is the second ultramarathon for Little as he competed in the Mt. Cheaha 50K last year. The Oak Mountain race is a 33-mile course in Oak Mountain State Park near Pelham.