Community group donates a Chromebook to Glenwood Primary class

Members of the Etowah Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star visited Glenwood Primary to donate funds to help the school purchase a new Chromebook for Martha Broome’s kindergarten class. The Chromebook will add to the resources available to the class to be used by children in their academic classwork.

Brenda Payne, secretary of the Etowah Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, said, “We heard of Glenwood’s efforts to get a Chromebook for each child in the school and we wanted to help.” The group visited the kindergarten classroom to deliver the check to purchase the new Chromebook.