Cherokee County Needs Assistance in Locating Missing Elderly Woman

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators need your assistance in locating a missing Centre woman. 68 year old Karen R. Willmon was last seen in the area of County Road 65 wearing a black native american type jacket.

According to Cherokee County Chief Investigator Josh Summerford Willmon is described as being 5′ 4” weighing approximately 170 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Karen Willmon you are asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 256-927-9999 or Cherokee County Central Dispatch at 256-927-3939.

FROM WEIS radio