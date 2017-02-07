510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
Chattooga County Arrest – Tuesday February 7, 2017
Rome Man Wanted for Robbery of Falcons Jersey, Battery
Rockmart Man wanted for Armed Robbery Turns Self In
Ecode Tuesday February 7, 2017
Community group donates a Chromebook to Glenwood Primary class
Home
County By County
Chattooga County
Chattooga News
Chattooga County Arrest – Tuesday February 7, 2017
Chattooga County Arrest – Tuesday February 7, 2017
Posted By:
Staff Reports
on:
February 07, 2017
In:
Chattooga News
Print
Email
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Rome Man Wanted for Robbery of Falcons Jersey, Battery
Related Articles
Chattooga County Arrest Feb 6, 2017
February 06, 2017
Gas Prices See a Slow Decline over Last Week
February 06, 2017
Savings Corner Presented by Coosa Valley Credit Union: 5 Car Buying To Do’s
February 06, 2017
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.