Cedartown Teacher Arrested for Abuse of Special Ed Student

Deborah Alexander Alford, of Gadsden Alabama was arrested on Thursday after Cedartown police said she abused a student while working as a special education teacher at Westside Elementary School.

Alford is charged with four felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, maliciously causing excessive pain; one count of cruelty to children in the first degree; and misdemeanor battery.

Reports stated that the school resource officer at the school was contacted by the district office alleging the abusive behavior.

Her profile on the school website says that she has worked for 26-years in Georgia schools and 19 of those with Polk County as a special-education teacher.

Superintendent Darrell Wetherington said Alford was on administrative leave.