Cedartown Man Found with Drugs while in Stolen Car

Jordan Tyler York, 21 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week on drug charges after he was found to be riding in a stolen vehicle.

Reports stated that a search of York uncovered unprescribed schedule II pills that were not in their original container.

The officer said that during the arrest York failed to follow commands and as a result was taken down. They added that York repeatedly reached for his pockets numerous times during the arrest.

York is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container and obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.