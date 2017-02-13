Cedartown Man Arrested After Wreck, Found with Numerous Drugs

Mike Todd Zebeau, 53 of Cedartown, was arrested over the weekend following wreck back on January 2nd of this year at Reeceburg at Burkhalter Roads in which police believe he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Reports stated that Zebeau was found with methamphetamine in his pocket back. Police also said that they found schedule II and IV controlled substances on his possession.

Zebeau is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, seat belt violation, too fast for conditions, driving without insurance, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without license present, and failure to maintain lane.