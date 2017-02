Two Cedartown residents were arrested on Wednesday for burglary in Rome. Reports stated that Kimberly Mae McDaniel, 30, and Michael Don Kirkpatrick went into a home on Wax Road in Silver Creek February 7th and stole numerous items.

Reports stated that a Pepperell High School class ring, a LG tablet, a Marlin 30-30 lever action rifle and a Stevens 16 gauge single shot shotgun was taken.

Both are charged with first degree burglary.