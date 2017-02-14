Cartersville Man Killed in Workplace Accident

According to reports, emergency Responders were dispatched to Monitor Manufacturing on West Avenue across from Euharlee Road in Cartersville Monday in reference to a serious industrial accident. When they arrived they found the victim, 43-year-old Deon Eggleston of Cartersville, severly injured.

Reports added that Eggleston eventually died from his injuries.

There has been no other information released, as we’ve been told that the incident is still under investigation.

The coroner’s office stated that the cause of death is also still under investigation.

WBHF contributed to this report.