Berry College works with teachers to improve math and science instruction

Berry College’s two-year partnership with Floyd County math and science teachers has resulted in measurable increases of teacher content knowledge, officials say.

Berry College partnered with Floyd County Schools through a federally-funded Mathematics and Science Partnership grant, through the Georgia Department of Education. The goal of the grant was to enhance the content knowledge and teaching skills of classroom teachers, said Anne Marie S. Marshall, Berry Assistant Professor of Mathematics Education. Over the 2-year period, teachers showed a 60.5 percent improvement in content knowledge, according to Floyd County School officials.

“It was exciting to see how the Floyd County Schools teachers used the mathematics process standards to develop lesson plans that encouraged students to use multiple representations and connections,” Marshall said. “By partnering with local mathematics teachers, Berry provided ideas and techniques on how teachers can develop classroom activities that embrace digital technology and critical thinking skills.”

In addition to Berry, Floyd partnered with Shorter University, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and guest instructors from Rome area businesses and industries to provide teachers with an intensive 70-hour instructional program. Business and industry leaders shared their experience of how math and science skills are a vital part of the business world. The community partners also opened their locations for teachers to visit and better understand how the skills they teach each day are applied in the workplace. The grant program is based on student population and poverty rates.