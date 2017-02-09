Bartow County Man Gets 22 Years for Child Porn Charge

Christopher Alan Love, 42 of Euharlee, was sentenced to 22 years in a federal prison this week following his conviction of enticing a child to produce child pornography.

Love, who pleaded guilty, will also receive 10 years of supervised release.

He told Judge Harold Murphy “I’ll never be able to right a wrong” and that he takes “full responsibility”.

Love and a co-defendant, Erin Rafferty, were arrested on the charge in December 2015 following a top from the GBI.

Rafferty pleaded guilty last December and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Police said that they found over 4,000 images related to child pornography during a search of the couple’s home.

Both Love and Rafferty are still facing 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of child molestation, one count of meth possession and one count of reckless conduct.

Previous:

Previous:

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, A Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Investigator was forwarded a tip from the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit concerning child pornography being downloaded by Christopher Love and Erin Rafferty in Euharlee, GA.

Within a couple days of receiving the GBI tip, Bartow County Criminal Investigators were also contacted by a citizen in the county concerning the possession of Child Pornography by the same people.

On Monday, 12-21-2015 another tip came in that there was possibly a juvenile in the neighborhood that was or would soon be in danger of being sexually exploited by the couple. A search warrant for their house, 276 Milam Bridge Rd Lot 21 was executed on Tuesday, 12-22-2015 at approximately 4:20 p.m by Bartow County Investigators and an agent with Homeland Security.

Love and Rafferty both admitted to downloading and watching child pornography together.

They were arrested and transported to the Bartow County Jail without incident. Both Love and Rafferty are currently being held in the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Jail without a bond.

Love was charged with 13 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Child and 1 count possession of meth. Rafferty was charged with 13 counts Party to a Crime Sexual Exploitation of a child and 1 count of possession of meth.