Authorities Searching for Home Invasion/Robbery Suspect

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple telephone calls Wednesday in regards to an active investigation in the Kingston area. According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Home Invasion/ Armed Robbery of an elderly female in the Kingston area. The suspect fled from the scene in a black in color pickup truck and was spotted by local law enforcement.

After a short period of time, the suspect was unable to be located. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively working this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.