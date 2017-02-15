Atlanta-area Dentist Sentenced for nearly $1 Million in Medicaid Fraud

Dr. Oluwatoyin Solarin has been sentenced to one year, six months in federal prison for filing false claims with the Georgia Medicaid program totaling nearly $1 million.

“Solarin cheated the Medicaid program by submitting fraudulent claims, even billing the government for procedures she allegedly performed at the same time she was out of the country,” said U.S. Attorney John Horn. “The wealth she amassed through her scheme will now be forfeited and paid back to the government.”

“Solarin abused her position of trust and stole money from the taxpayers for her own enrichment,” said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta. “Today’s sentencing exemplifies the OIG’s commitment to investigate Medicaid fraud schemes together with our law enforcement partners and bring these perpetrators to justice.”

“Rooting out health care fraud is central to the well-being of both our citizens and the overall economy. Schemes that steal money from the Medicare program harm taxpayers and raise healthcare costs,” said Veronica Hyman-Pillot, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “The sentencing of Dr. Solarin is a prime example of the Department of Justice’s focus on protecting the assets of the Medicare program and the health of Americans who participate in it.”

“I am proud of the collaborative efforts that led to this successful prosecution,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “The Office of the Attorney General stands ready to work with our federal and local partners to ensure that those who participate in criminal activity are brought to justice, particularly when that activity jeopardizes the medical care of those who are truly in need and wastes taxpayer dollars.”

According to U.S. Attorney Horn, the charges and other information presented in court: Oluwatoyin Solarin was a dentist who owned and operated a dental care practice known as “Care Dental” with locations in Doraville and Duluth, Georgia. From 2009 through 2013, Solarin caused false claims to be submitted to the Georgia Medicaid Program and the Peach State Health Plan of Georgia Medicaid. Various claims listed Solarin as the treating dentist on days that she was not even in the U.S. In other instances, Solarin caused Care Dental to bill for patients who were ineligible for Medicaid services. When patients whose eligibility for Medicaid services had expired were brought to Care Dental, Solarin instructed an employee to “backdate” the claims to false dates that resulted in successfully paid claims for reimbursement.

As a result of Solarin’s fraud scheme, Care Dental received $996,862.19 in fraudulent Medicaid claims. Solarin used much of this money to purchase real estate throughout the Atlanta area. Pursuant to her plea agreement, Solarin agreed to repay the ill-gotten money she received during this scheme and has agreed to forfeit her interest in over a dozen real estate properties.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Solarin was sentenced to one year, six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Dr. Solarin was also was ordered to pay $996,862.19 in restitution and forfeit her interest in over a dozen real estate properties. She was convicted of this charge on November 9, 2016, after pleading guilty.