Arrest Made in Bartow County Armed Robbery

Authorities have arrested a suspect in spoiled armed robbery last December in Bartow County. Demarcus Demond Crubmbley was charged Thursday with the armed robbery of the Sunoco on Highway 411 near White.

During the robbery one suspect was shot and killed by the store clerk. Investigators have continued investigation, and as a result have since identified Crumbley as a suspect.

He was found in DeKalb County, where he was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and felony murder.

The investigation is still on-going and future charges and arrests are pending.

The suspect who was killed was identified as 24-year-old Arnold Johnson of Conyers.