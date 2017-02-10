Armuchee Couple Arrested at Hotel for Theft, Cocaine

Camie Lane Dockray, 22, and Jonathan Dockray 37, both of Armuchee, were arrested at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Blvd after they allegedly stole a cell phone at the Dollar General. Reports stated that Mrs. Dockray also allegedly admitted to smoking crack.

Reports added that Dockray stole the cell phone valued at $39.99 before heading to the motel.

Jonathan Dockray is charged with theft by shoplifting.

Camie Dockray is charged with theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine and possession of drug related objects.