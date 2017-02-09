Alabama Man Dies in Workplace Accident in Rome

A 52 year old DeKalb County, Alabama man died Wednesday while working at the former Zartic plant on Lavender Drive. Reports stated that Ronald Ivey fell at least thirty feet from a skylight while working on the roof of the building.

A family member of Ivey’s owns JC Metal Roofing, which was subcontracted for work on the job. Reports added that Ivey stepped through a skylight and dropped straight onto a concrete floor at around 11:00am.

He reportedly died shortly after arriving at Floyd Medical Center.