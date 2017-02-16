Alabama Man Charged in Connection of Chattooga County Man’s Death

Matthew Ryan Howard, 24 of Mobile, Alabama, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 18 year-old Eric Wood of Chattooga County.

The decomposed body of Wood was found last December 12th by MCSO deputies in Wilmer beside the railroad tracks near Glenwood Road.

Reports stated that Howard had barricaded himself inside his home in the Wilmer area around 2:50 p.m. when deputies arrived.

He’s previously been arrested for probation revocation, first-degree criminal trespassing, two counts of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property.