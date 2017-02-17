Abbey Hensley is Pepperell High’s STAR Student

Abbey Hensley was named Pepperell High School’s STAR student at an assembly at Pepperell on Thursday morning, February 16 at 10 a.m. The award was presented by Ayanna Walker representing the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce. Hensley selected Linda Casey, her Honors literature teacher, as the PHS STAR teacher. Casey retired from teaching at Pepperell at the end of last school year.



To be named a STAR student, the high school senior must have the highest SAT score in the school on one test date through November prior to graduation. The student’s SAT scores must be equal to or higher than the national average and the senior must be in the top 10 percent in the school’s senior class based on grade point average. The STAR teacher is selected by the student for having the most significant contribution to the student’s scholastic development.



Recognized as a 2016 AP Scholar, Hensley has a 4.0 grade-point average while taking advanced Honors classes, including 10 AP courses. Hensley is a member of the PHS Academic Decathlon team that won the Floyd County championship in January and advanced to the state competition. She appeared with the PHS academic team on WSB-TV’s High Q academic competition television program last fall on WSB channel 2. Hensley is a member of the National Honors Society and she was on the PHS tennis team for two years after participating in competition cheerleading as a freshman. She hosted The PHS Sports Update on South 93.5 and Q102 radio stations for the last four years during halftime of the radio broadcasts of Pepperell High School football games. Hensley is also active in the community working with her church youth group at Oak Hill Church of Christ. She has worked in the Rome Community Kitchen, painted houses for Habitat for Humanity and she plans a mission trip to the Dominican Republic this summer to work with children at the Manna Christian School and the Manna Children’s Home in Rio San Juan.

Hensley is still considering college options at this time but she plans to study history. She is currently participating in an internship at the Rome law firm Brinson, Askew, Berry, Seigler, Richardson and Davis and she is considering a career in law.