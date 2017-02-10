A Mattie’s Call has been issued to help locate a missing elderly man. Mac Emrol Dover was last seen at 1811 Highway 113 in Cartersville. He is a 74-year-old white male who is around six foot one and over 190 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair. Dover has a large mole on the right side of his face and scars from skin grafts on both legs.

He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and glasses. Dover is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and is easily agitated and confused.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mac Emrol Dover, please contact 911 or the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.