62 Year Old Cedar Bluff Man Pleads Guilty to the Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Child

A 62 year old Cedar Bluff resident has entered a guilty plea to a charge of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, as a lesser included offense to Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12 – as in count 1 of the indictment.

That plea was entered in Cherokee County Circuit Court before Judge Shaunathan Bell, with George William Mobbs receiving a ten year reverse sentence, split to serve three years.

Under such sentencing guidelines, the probationary period comes first.

Mobbs was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $20,000, court costs of $463.50 and bail bonding fees totaling $750.00.

According to court documents obtained from the Cherokee County Circuit Clerk’s Office the state recommended probation for 60 months with counts 2, 3 and 4 of the indictment being dismissed as a part of the plea agreement; the defendant also reserves the right to apply for an extension of probation after 60 months.

Mobbs had been indicted by a Cherokee County Grand Jury, on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child, one count of Rape 1st Degree and two counts of Sodomy 1st Degree in 2015.

From WEIS Radio