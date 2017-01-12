Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced that Z Gallerie, a premier lifestyle brand in the fashion home space, will create 115 new jobs and invest $3.7 million in an east coast distribution center and customer service center in Douglas County.

“Georgia remains a top choice for companies to relocate and expand their operations,” said Gov. Nathan Deal. “Z Gallerie’s decision to create a new distribution center in Douglas County is a testament to our state’s top-ranked business climate and skilled workforce. I have no doubt that our logistics framework will support future growth and success for Z Gallerie.”

The distribution center is slated to operate at full capacity by 2019, and the newly created positions will include in-house activity as well as transportation of goods.

“Z Gallerie is excited to partner with the state of Georgia to expand its distribution center operations in the Southeast. Georgia’s geographic location provides an optimal distribution point to service our present and future customer needs,” said Victor Navarrette, Vice President of Operations. “With the regions access to highway, rail and port, Z Gallerie will be able to optimize efficiencies and cost in delivering products to our stores and customers throughout the U.S.”

The facility located in the Skyview Business Center in Lithia Springs will be approximately 225,000 square feet of office and warehouse space.

“Douglas County has proven to be a destination for highly reputable corporations as our infrastructure allows them to easily reach their customers, attract top quality labor and receive superb customer service from our outstanding county staff,” said Douglas County Chair Romona Jackson-Jones.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) project manager Joshua Stephens represented the Global Commerce division throughout this project in partnership with Douglas County Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power and Quick Start.

“Georgia’s commitment to improving the state’s logistics infrastructure over the next 10 years is a win-win for companies like Z Gallerie as they are choosing Georgia to be able to easily access and supply their retail stores along the east coast,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Douglas County is an excellent choice for their new distribution facility, and we look forward to the success of the company in our state.”

The company currently has two retail locations in Georgia at Perimeter Mall and Atlantic Station.