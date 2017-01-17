Woman Arrested for Statutory Rape of Silver Creek Teen

Nichole Jessica Polakowski, 18 of Snellville, was arrested in Rome on Monday after she allegedly engaged in sexual activities with a 15 year-old boy at his home on Silver Creek back on January 15th.
Polakowski is charged with statutory rape.
