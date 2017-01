Bartow County authorities have arrested a contracted vendor for the Bartow County Jail and charged her with sexually assaulting at least one inmate.

Reports stated that Deidra Ann Rahe, 36 of Leesburg, is charged with not only sexually assaulting an inmate, but also bringing marijuana into the facility.

Rahe is charged with two charges of sexual assault against persons in custodyand possession of marijuana with intent and crossing of guard lines with drugs.