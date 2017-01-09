Wal-Mart Bandit Arrested After Stealing Purses from Shopping Carts

Freda Darlene Garrett, 38 of Armuchee, was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly robbed two women at both the West Rome Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club.

Reports stated that on December 30, 2016 Garrett stole the purse of an 81 year-old woman from a shopping cart in Wal-Mart.

Then on December 31st, Garrett went to Sam’s Club and took another purse from a shopping cart.

Police added that Garrett then allegedly used a check book that she had stolen from the Sam’s Club victim.

Police also stated that Garrett was wanted for being a fugitive from justice in Bradley County, Tennessee. She is accused of stealing and writing $684.38 worth of bad checks at Wal-Mart.

Garrett is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of theft by taking, identity fraud and being a fugitive from justice.