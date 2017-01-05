Video: School Bus Driver Fired After Leaving Child on Side of Road Alone

A substitute bus driver for Forsyth County Schools, Shelley McKinley, 48, has been fired after she allegedly dropped a 6 year-old child off on the side of Canton Highway near Cumming with no adult around.

McKinley had been working for the district since 2013, was officially relieved of her duties Jan. 4, but the termination date was backdated to the Dec. 16 incident.

The student, a kindergartner at Cumming Elementary School, was taken to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after a woman said she saw the girl on the side of the heavily commuted highway about 3 p.m.

The citizen, who is a private investigator and was driving with a passenger at the time, recorded audio and video of the scene using a dashboard camera.

Reports added that both of the child’s parents were at work at the time and the house was locked, so the girl attempted to walk to the daycare herself.