USTA Southern Winter Championships in Rome This Weekend

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) is hosting the

Southern Winter Championships this weekend at the brand new Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. The event includes boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles from some of the best 16 and under level 1 tennis players. 256 players from the nine southern states will be competing for national recognition at this tournament.

USTA and National Scouting Report (NSR) are the official sponsors of the tournament and NSR is the official scouting organization for the tournament. NSR will be there scouting the high prospect players that want to play tennis in college.

“I’m excited to be sponsoring this major USTA tournament,” said Mark Dodd tennis scout. “It’s going to be a great tournament with a lot of high-level players, and I look forward to seeing and meeting all of these great players.”

TheThe Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is the largest public facility in the country and houses 60 tennis courts. This facility is at 100 Match Point Way, and the tournament will begin January 14, 2017, at 9 a.m.

Tournament Schedule:

January 13, 2017- College forum presented by TennisRecruiting.net

TennisRecruiting.net is hosting a College Forum on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The event will be at the Berry College Science Auditorium.

College Coaches attending:

Clay Hightower, Berry men’s and women’s coach, DIII

John Shackelford, Sewanee men’s coach, DIII

Chad Camper, UT Chattanooga women’s coach, DI

Andre Ferreira, Brenau women’s coach, NAIA

January 14, 2017- Tournament begins at 9:00 a.m. with doubles.

January 15, 2017- Tournament begins with singles at 8:00

January 16, 2017- Tournament begins with singles at 8:00 a.m.

January 17, 2017- Finals will start at 8:00 a.m.

For more details about the tournament and USTA, visit http://tennislink.usta.com/Tournaments.

For more information regarding NSR, visit www.nsr-inc.com or contact Chelsea Eytel at

chelsea@nsr-inc.com.