Unity Christian Announces Carson Earnest as STAR Student Award Winner

Unity Christian School is proud to announce that senior Carson Earnest is this year’s STAR Student. The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s outstanding high school seniors and the teachers who have been the most instrumental in their academic development. Earnest selected high school math teacher, Mrs. Donna Bojo, as his STAR teacher.

Earnest, who plans to study Industrial Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech, expressed thanks to his teachers, specifically his selection for STAR teacher, Bojo. “It was very difficult for me to choose a STAR teacher. However, looking back on my love of mathematics, and chosen career path in engineering, one teacher clearly stood out.”

“Mrs. Bojo has shown me how all math fits together in one consistent story, and how God created the complexity of mathematics to be a reflection of himself. She is the only other person I know that does math problems for fun,” said Earnest.

Receiving the STAR tear award for the tenth time, Bojo was highly complementary of Earnest and his love for mathematics. “Carson is a conscientious and hardworking student. It has been a privilege teaching him this past two and a half years. He is blessed with a mathematical mind, and is excited to learn. He is interested in the why and the how, and is always asking how all these things fit together.”

The STAR student announcement was made on behalf of the Rome Chamber of Commerce by Mr. Micah Duke, of Heritage First Bank