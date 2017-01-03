Two Arrested for Trafficking Heroin and Meth Possession in NE Alabama

Two individuals have been arrested for drug related charges related to trafficking heroin in Etowah County. Jonathan Mark Baxter, 42, of Guntersville and Joanna Rhea Wilabay, 36, of Albertville have been charged with trafficking in heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

On December 28, 2016, Agents received information that Baxter and Wilabay were in the Gadsden area purchasing heroin. Agents located Baxter in his vehicle along with Wilabay at a parking lot on Rainbow Drive in Gadsden. Baxter was placed under arrest on a outstanding felony drug warrant from Marshall County. During the search incident to the arrest, approximately 5 grams of heroin was seized along with small amount of methamphetamine, digital scales, and paraphernalia items. Sims states the distribution and trafficking of drugs doesn’t stop at city limit signs, county lines or state lines. By working with other agencies, it allows cases like this to result in arrests and seizure of drugs that impacts communities in Etowah and Marshall Counties.

Baxter and Wilabay were arrested and transported to the Etowah County Detention Center. Their bonds were set $50,000.00 each. This is an ongoing investigation an additional charges may be forthcoming.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.

If you have any questions, please contact Commander Randall Johnson or Deputy Commander Phil Sims at 256-549-5465.