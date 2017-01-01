Trio in Double Figures Helps Lady Hawks Defeat UWA

With three players in double figures and a 52% field goal percentage, Shorter defeated the West Alabama Tigers, 74-62.

In the opening quarter, the Lady Hawks stayed close early before West Alabama opened up its largest lead of the period, 21-12, with 2:18 to play.

Domonique Clune and Taylor Adams quickly accounted for five points to pull the Lady Hawks within four, before Adams added another layup, cutting the Tigers lead to just two, before West Alabama took a three-point advantage into the second quarter.

It took nearly nine minutes of the second period, but Shorter battled to tie the game with 1:23 remaining thanks to a Clune layup. Just 27 seconds later the junior guard gave the Lady Hawks the lead with a three-point basket off a pass from BreAnna Thompson .

Shorter led by six at the intermission, 44-38, as Kayla Tillie converted a layup with 12 seconds left on the clock.

The Lady Hawks led by double digits just four minutes into the third period, but the Tigers came charging back, using a 10-1 run during the remainder of the quarter to cut the SU led to a single point, 55-54, with one period to play.

Raven Fair ‘s free throw, one of three she converted during the contest, was Shorter’s only point during the UWA run.

With 7:27 remaining in the game, Tillie scored her 11th point, giving the Lady Hawks a six-point advantage, but it was short lived as the Tigers made it a one-possession game. While UWA got within three, that was as close as the hosts got for the remainder of the contest.

Adams scored her 30th point of the night, while Clune hit her fourth shot from beyond the arc, helping Shorter take another double-digit lead, 71-61.

Tillie’s three-pointer were the final Lady Hawks points of the night, as they defeated West Alabama, 74-62.

Adams led all players in points and rebounds, scoring 30 points to go along with 12 boards. Tillie and Clune each scored 14 for Shorter, while Ariel Wilson scored 16 for the Tigers.

For the game, the Lady Hawks shot 52.0%, including 6 of 13 from three-point territory. Shorter also attempted 26 free throws, while West Alabama went to the line only 12 times.

With the win, Shorter improves to 4-5 (3-1 GSC). The Tigers are now 4-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

The Lady Hawks will play the final game of their two-game road trip on Monday at West Georgia. Tipoff between Shorter and the Wolves of UWG is set for 2 p.m.