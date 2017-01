Theddeus Barrett, 22 of Rome, was arrested Friday after police said they found marijuana and a gun on him during a traffic stop on Burnett Ferry and Payne Roads.

Reports sated that Barrett was found to have over an ounce of marijuana in a Zaxby’s bag between his legs in the floor board of his car. Reports added that officers also recovered a gun in the glove box.

Barrett is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, both felonies.