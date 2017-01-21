Three student musicians selected for All-State Band

Three Floyd County students have been selected for the All-State Band for 2017. Hayden Robinson, an eighth-grader at Model Middle School; Barton Sopata, a ninth-grader at Model High School; and Kayla Hutcherson, a tenth-grader at Armuchee High have been selected for the honor. The Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Honor Band will be held March 2 – 4 at the Classic Center in Athens.





All-State Band participants will gather in Athens on the evening of Thursday, March 2 to prepare for a full day Friday of rehearsals and instruction from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 will be a day of performing for the musicians. Concerts for the different divisions will begin at 10 a.m. in the Concert Theatre of the Classic Center and run throughout the day. The day will conclude with full orchestra performances by the freshmen and sophomore group at 7 p.m. and the juniors and seniors performing at 8 p.m. Hayden Robinson was selected for alto saxophone, Barton Sopata for trumpet and Kayla Hutcherson for clarinet. "Each year, thousands of students from Georgia endure two rigorous auditions, one in December and a second in January, for an opportunity to earn a spot in the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Honor Band," stated Seth Bates, band director at Armuchee High School. "This is a tremendous honor and accomplishment for these talented musicians," added Sherry Childs, coordinator of fine arts for Floyd County Schools.

Robinson will participate in the GMEA Middle School All-State Band that will be led by guest conductors Chip De Stefano and Cynthia Lansford. De Stefano is in his 21st year as director of bands at McCracken Middle School in Skokie, Illinois. Stefano is also director of the Wind Ensemble at the University of Chicago. Lansford is a decorated retired band director from Texas.

Sopata and Hutcherson will participate in the high school band for freshmen and sophomores. Dr. Matthew McInturf and Dr. Elizabeth Peterson will be guest conductors for the group. McInturf is a professor of music and director of bands at the Center for Music Education at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Peterson is associate director of bands and clinical professor of music at the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign.